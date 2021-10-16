Aqeel, Bilal, Amna win double crowns in Sapphire Open National Tennis

LAHORE – Pakistan No 1 Aqeel Khan, Bilal Asim and Amna Ali Qayyum claimed the singles and doubles titles while spirited duo of Zohaib Afzal Malik and Abubakar Talha won two doubles titles in the Sapphire National Open Tennis Championship 2021 that concluded at Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah on Saturday.

In the men's singles final, Pakistan No 1 Aqeel Khan continued his title winning spree and outpaced Muzamil Murtaza 6-3, 7-5 to add another title in his tally. After that, Aqeel completed the brace of title as he, partnering with Shahzad Khan, overpowered the pair of Muzamil Murtaza and Mudassar Murtaza 6-3, 6-2 in the men’s doubles final.

In the boys U-18 final, Bilal Asim emerged as title winner as he trounced Faizan Fayyaz 6-1, 6-1. Bilal then claimed the double crown, as he also won the boys U-16 title by beating Abdul Hanan Khan 7-6, 6-1. The boys U-18 doubles title was lifted by Mahatir Muhammad and Sami Zaib Khan, who toppled the pair of Ali Talha and Huzaima Abdul Rehman 6-4, 6-1. Bilal thanked his coach Rashid Malik for his able guidance and training, which helped him win double crowns in the event. He hoped to win more national titles by training and working harder.

The girls U-18 title was clinched by Amna Ali Qayum, who faced tough resistance from talented Natalia Zaman before winning the final 6-3, 4-6, 6-2. Amna also doubled his titles when she defeated Zunaisha Noor 4-2, 3-5, 4-0 to lift the girls U-14 title. Sensational Hamza Roman played his best tennis to tame high-flying Asad Zaman 7-5, 7-5 to win the boys U-14 title.

Zohaib Afzal Malik (SA Group), partnering with Abubakar Talha (Wapda), thrashed the pair of Shasawar Khan and Taimoor Khan 4-0, 4-1 to win the boys U-14 doubles title. Zohaib then doubled his crown when he, partnering with Abubakar Talha, defeated the talented pair of Hamza Ali Rizwan and Umer Jawad 1-4, 4-2, 10-7 to claim the boys/girls U-12 doubles title.

The boys U-12 title was clinched by Hamza Ali Rizwan (LGS Paragon), who overwhelmed Umer Jawad 5-3, 4-2 while Zunaisha Noor lifted the girls U-12 title by defeating young Hajra Sohail 4-2, 2-4, 4-1. Abdur Rehman (AAA Associates) beat Shayan Afridi 2-4, 4-2, 5-3 to win the boys/girls U-10 title.

In the boys/girls U-8 category, gold medal was claimed by Mustafa Uzair Rana, silver by Zaina and bronze medal by Salaar Khan. The boys/girls U-6 gold medal was once again won by phenomenal Danyal Malik while Salaar Khan took silver and Soha bronze medal.

SM Naveed, Director Din Group of Companies, Ex-President Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce, Imran Sharif graced the men’s events chief guest and gave away prizes to the winners. The other dignitaries present on the occasion were Hassan Said, Col Muhammad Faisal, PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik. CEO Sapphire Retail Nabeel Abdullah graced the junior events as chief guest and distributed prizes among the junior players.

Rashid Malik thanked the sponsors especially Nabeel Abdullah for sponsoring this event, which was highly appreciated and enjoyed by all the participating players, who came from across the country to feature in this prestigious event. “I am grateful to Mr. Nabeel Abdullah and entire family for their generous support for the promotion of tennis and I hope they will continue this support for further flourishing tennis in the country.”