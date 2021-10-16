JUI-F lawmaker Maulana Ayubi shares how to make alcohol ‘halal’ (VIDEO)
Web Desk
11:25 PM | 16 Oct, 2021
JUI-F lawmaker Maulana Ayubi shares how to make alcohol ‘halal’ (VIDEO)
Share

ISLAMABAD – A Pakistani lawmaker has stirred a storm with his remarks on whether alcohol can be deemed 'halal' in certain circumstances.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam's Maulana Salahuddin Ayubi, who was elected to National Assembly from constituency NA-263 (Kila Abdullah) in 2018 general election, told a local journalist that alcohol can be permissible with a mix of a fish in it.

When the journalist asked for further details on how something that if forbidden in Islam can turn, the JUI-F leader invited him to his madrassah [seminary] to 'get educated'.

Alcohol and other intoxicants are forbidden in the Holy Quran.

Earlier, Ayubi made headlines in February this year when a complaint was registered against him with police for reportedly marrying a 14-year old girl from Chitral.

In an application, Anjuman Dawat-o-Azeemat, an NGO, had requested the police to conduct inquiry into whether the girl had attained the marriageable age, and if not, take action against all those responsible under the Prevention of Child Marriage Act.

Reports in local media had suggested the girl belongs to Daroosh area of Chitral, where she is a student of Government Girls High School, Jughoor.

More From This Category
Cooking oil prices increased by up to Rs110 per ...
10:22 PM | 16 Oct, 2021
India invites Pakistan, other regional powers for ...
09:00 PM | 16 Oct, 2021
World’s largest copy of Quran being made in ...
07:52 PM | 16 Oct, 2021
First PIA flight to Oman’s Salalah airport ...
07:05 PM | 16 Oct, 2021
Social media reacts to whooping hike in petrol ...
05:26 PM | 16 Oct, 2021
Sindh Governor goes historically wrong as he ...
02:40 PM | 16 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Malala all praise for Adele on new single's release
05:52 PM | 16 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr