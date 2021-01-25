#K2Winter2021 – Bad weather deters Muhammad Ali Sadpara, team from attempting to summit the 'savage mountain'
ISLAMABAD – In a bid to set a world record by successfully summiting the savage mountain in winter, Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara along with other members have been rescued by Pakistan Army amid strong wind and sickness.
The sources said the attempt to ascent K2 has been postponed till January 29.
Earlier on Sunday, Pakistani climber Muhammad Ali Sadpara and son Sajid Sadpara began their journey with team member John Snorri.
"We will make Pakistan proud by achieving the milestone of climbing the top peak without oxygen," the experienced mountaineer said adding that although their mission was difficult, but not impossible.
Sadpara said the mission to conquer the second highest peak in the world without oxygen is an ambitious plan to him.
Earlier on January 16, a 10-member team of Nepali climbers became the first mountaineers to summit the world's second-highest peak K-2 in the winter season. Over 60 mountaineers joined on Pakistan’s mighty K2 - contesting to conquer one of the world’s last major climbing challenges.
