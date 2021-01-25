#K2Winter2021 – Bad weather deters Muhammad Ali Sadpara, team from attempting to summit the 'savage mountain'
Web Desk
12:49 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
#K2Winter2021 – Bad weather deters Muhammad Ali Sadpara, team from attempting to summit the 'savage mountain'
Share

ISLAMABAD – In a bid to set a world record by successfully summiting the savage mountain in winter, Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara along with other members have been rescued by Pakistan Army amid strong wind and sickness.

The sources said the attempt to ascent K2 has been postponed till January 29.

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistani climber Muhammad Ali Sadpara and son Sajid Sadpara began their journey with team member John Snorri.

"We will make Pakistan proud by achieving the milestone of climbing the top peak without oxygen," the experienced mountaineer said adding that although their mission was difficult, but not impossible.

Sadpara said the mission to conquer the second highest peak in the world without oxygen is an ambitious plan to him.

#K2Winter2021 – Pakistan congratulates Nepali ... 01:49 PM | 17 Jan, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The Foreign Ministry of Pakistan on Sunday has congratulated a team of ten climbers from Nepal who ...

Earlier on January 16, a 10-member team of Nepali climbers became the first mountaineers to summit the world's second-highest peak K-2 in the winter season. Over 60 mountaineers joined on Pakistan’s mighty K2 - contesting to conquer one of the world’s last major climbing challenges.

#K2Winter2021 – Nepali Sherpas break winter ... 04:10 PM | 16 Jan, 2021

ISLAMABAD – A 10-member team of Nepali climbers become the first mountaineers to summit world's second highest ...

More From This Category
WATCH – Wedding guests showered with US dollars ...
01:29 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
PM Imran to address UNCTAD via video link today
11:48 AM | 25 Jan, 2021
Former nazim arrested for torturing minor worker ...
11:24 AM | 25 Jan, 2021
Kashmiris to observe Indian Republic Day as Black ...
10:14 AM | 25 Jan, 2021
Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolts parts of KPK, ...
09:40 AM | 25 Jan, 2021
Five terrorists killed by security forces in N ...
11:24 PM | 24 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tie the knot in private and traditional sunset wedding
09:23 PM | 24 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr