Fresh clash reported among Indian, Chinese forces near Sikkim

BEIJING/NEW DELHI – Amid ongoing skirmishes between India and China, troops from both sides reportedly clashed at the Naku La area three days ago, media sources said Monday.

The recent brawl started due to a disputed territory cross, leaving injuries on both sides, barely six months after a deadly scuffle in the region.

The reports come just as Indian and Chinese military commanders held the ninth round of talks on January 24 to address the ongoing border standoff in eastern Ladakh

Unarmed fighting on the Sikkim border in May last year set off the latest frontier tensions between the world's two most populous nations.

Earlier in June 2020, soldiers from the two sides fought with fists and wooden clubs in the Galwan valley, resulting in the death of 20 Indian soldiers and an unspecified number of Chinese troops.