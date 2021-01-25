Fresh clash reported among Indian, Chinese forces near Sikkim
Web Desk
12:10 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
Fresh clash reported among Indian, Chinese forces near Sikkim
Share

BEIJING/NEW DELHI – Amid ongoing skirmishes between India and China, troops from both sides reportedly clashed at the Naku La area three days ago, media sources said Monday.

The recent brawl started due to a disputed territory cross, leaving injuries on both sides, barely six months after a deadly scuffle in the region.

The reports come just as Indian and Chinese military commanders held the ninth round of talks on January 24 to address the ongoing border standoff  in eastern Ladakh

Unarmed fighting on the Sikkim border in May last year set off the latest frontier tensions between the world's two most populous nations.

Earlier in June 2020, soldiers from the two sides fought with fists and wooden clubs in the Galwan valley, resulting in the death of 20 Indian soldiers and an unspecified number of Chinese troops.

Indian colonel among 20 killed in violent ... 08:18 AM | 17 Jun, 2020

NEW DELHI – Indian army has acknowledged that 20 of its personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in a violent ...

More From This Category
Israel opens first embassy in UAE after ...
10:43 AM | 25 Jan, 2021
Six arrested for chanting 'Pakistan Zindabad' in ...
10:41 PM | 24 Jan, 2021
Saudi Arabia opens first drive-in cinema in Riyadh
10:29 PM | 24 Jan, 2021
Turkish president launches welding of third ...
10:30 AM | 24 Jan, 2021
US television host Larry King dies, aged 87
08:59 PM | 23 Jan, 2021
Saudi Arabia, Morocco to receive ‘made in ...
08:36 PM | 23 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tie the knot in private and traditional sunset wedding
09:23 PM | 24 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr