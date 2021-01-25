Former nazim arrested for torturing minor worker over breaking crockery
Web Desk
11:24 AM | 25 Jan, 2021
Former nazim arrested for torturing minor worker over breaking crockery
FAISALABAD –A former Nazim in the third-largest city of Pakistan has been arrested on charges of beating a 13-year-old domestic worker for breaking crockery.

FIR against Usman Manjh and his wife Asma Usman has been registered under sections 328-A (cruelty to child) and 337L (punishment for other hurt) of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 34 (unauthorised custody) of the Punjab Destitute and Neglected Children Act, 2004 at Batla colony police station.

The police said, the girl escaped the residence on January 24 and was later recovered by the highway police personnel considering her as a missing child. The minor girl then informed the officers about the suffering she had gone through at the residence of a former Nazim in People’s Colony No 2.

After an initial medical examination, the torture marks on her face, head, and legs surfaced.

The police added that the minor worker was beaten up with a wooden rod which caused inflation on her body parts.

The child protection unit of the Punjab government while commenting on the matter said that they would take custody of the child Yasmeen and taken further action against those responsible for the act.

