Trans dancer sexually abused, tortured and filmed by Kasur hosts
Police release three men after a ‘truce’ between the two parties
CHUNIAN - A transgender woman was brutally tortured after being hanged upside down in Kasur district of Punjab.
Not only that Sohana was beaten up badly, her torturers also recorded the gruesome scenes before sharing it on the social media.
Adding to her woes, police said the accused were released after the two sides agreed against taking up further action, local media reported on Wednesday.
Reports say Sohana was invited to perform at a dance party but was later tortured and sexually abused for three days by the accused.
“This incident of a transgender being tortured happened on 27 and 28 October,” DPO Kasur Imran Kishwar told local media after the video from Allahabad area of Chunian Tehsil went viral on social media.
He said that three people were booked for Sohana’s abduction. The police arrested Zulfiqar, Shani and Asif for interrogation; however, they were released after a patch-up between the two sides.
DPO Kasur said adding that they would take action against the accused if the victim approaches them again for further action into the case.
