Trans dancer sexually abused, tortured and filmed by Kasur hosts

Police release three men after a ‘truce’ between the two parties
Web Desk
10:44 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
Trans dancer sexually abused, tortured and filmed by Kasur hosts
Share

CHUNIAN - A transgender woman was brutally tortured after being hanged upside down in Kasur district of Punjab.

Not only that Sohana was beaten up badly, her torturers also recorded the gruesome scenes before sharing it on the social media.

Adding to her woes, police said the accused were released after the two sides agreed against taking up further action, local media reported on Wednesday.

Reports say Sohana was invited to perform at a dance party but was later tortured and sexually abused for three days by the accused. 

“This incident of a transgender being tortured happened on 27 and 28 October,” DPO Kasur Imran Kishwar told local media after the video from Allahabad area of Chunian Tehsil went viral on social media.

He said that three people were booked for Sohana’s abduction. The police arrested Zulfiqar, Shani and Asif for interrogation; however, they were released after a patch-up between the two sides.

DPO Kasur said adding that they would take action against the accused if the victim approaches them again for further action into the case. 

5 killed in love for trans-dancer; Chahat ... 07:54 PM | 13 Nov, 2020

PESHAWAR – A transgender person named Chahat was expelled from Kohat district for being a "threat to law and ...

More From This Category
PM Imran to sign $4.5 billion railway project ...
12:03 AM | 24 Dec, 2020
Family buries wrong body as two coffins exchanged ...
11:42 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
Two India-backed terrorists arrested in Karachi ...
09:25 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
Pakistan issues NOC for Hindu temple in Islamabad
09:04 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
British-Pakistani Wajid Khan becomes member of ...
08:06 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
‘You deserved to become interior minister,’ ...
07:12 PM | 23 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Farhan Saeed dismisses separation rumors, saying Urwa 'one of the strongest women' in ...
05:51 PM | 23 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr