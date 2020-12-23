Family buries wrong body as two coffins exchanged at Lahore airport

LAHORE – Two families from different areas of Punjab suffered agony due to severe negligence of officials at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore.

The traumatic incident starts when the bodies of their loved ones, who had died in Spain and coincidently their corpses were brought to Lahore in same flight, were swapped by officials at the airport.

Both deceased – Ghazanfar and another man – belonged to two different areas of Gujrat district. Ghazanfar hailed from Jamna village the other was resident of Kharian.

The body of Ghazanfar was handed over to Kharian family which buried it without opening the coffin.

However, the matter came to light when Ghazanfar’s family opened the coffin after reaching home and realized that they have been given wrong body.

The bereaved family took the corpse back to Lahore airport where they were told that body of their relative was mistakenly given to Ghazanfar’s relatives.

When they reached Jamna village to exchange the bodies, they learnt that Ghazanfar has been laid to rest.

The Kharian family informed them that body of their love one was mistakenly handed over to them by the airport officials.

Afterwards, Ghazanfar’s body was exhumed and given to his family, ending the trouble being faced by families due to negligence of the officials.