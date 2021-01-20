Feb 5 – Pakistan announces public holiday on Kashmir Solidarity Day
05:12 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
Share
ISLAMABAD – The federal government has announced a public holiday on February 5 (Friday) to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day.
The Interior Ministry has issued a notification in this regard.
On the occasion, seminars and rallies will be held to show solidarity with people of Kashmir on the both side of the Line of Control (LoC).
Strict security measures have been announced in the capital city and other cities as the interior ministry has already said that Islamabad and Rawalpindi are at high alert.
-
- WATCH – Pakistan's only SHO who leads Friday prayer in mosques (DP ...06:27 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
- CDA takes possession of Sector C-14 Sarai Kharbouza in peaceful ...06:09 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
-
- BQPS-III first turbine commissioning on fast track05:29 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
- Danish Taimoor pens down a heartfelt note for Ayeza Khan on 30th ...04:51 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
- WATCH - Trailer of Hareem Shah's first web series released02:19 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
- Is Ertugrul famed Esra Bilgic in Peshawar?12:50 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021