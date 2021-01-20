Feb 5 – Pakistan announces public holiday on Kashmir Solidarity Day

05:12 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
Feb 5 – Pakistan announces public holiday on Kashmir Solidarity Day
Share

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has announced a public holiday on February 5 (Friday) to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The Interior Ministry has issued a notification in this regard.

On the occasion, seminars and rallies will be held to show solidarity with people of Kashmir on the both side of the Line of Control (LoC).

Strict security measures have been announced in the capital city and other cities as the interior ministry has already said that Islamabad and Rawalpindi are at high alert.

More From This Category
Pakistanis to get first passport free of cost
07:17 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
WATCH – Pakistan's only SHO who leads Friday ...
06:27 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
CDA takes possession of Sector C-14 Sarai ...
06:09 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
Pakistan successfully test-fires Shaheen-III ...
05:14 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
UAE envoy to Pakistan Hamad Al Zaabi, FM Qureshi ...
04:13 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
US defense chief announces to develop military ...
03:46 PM | 20 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Alia Bhatt rushed to hospital amid shooting for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'
05:47 PM | 20 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr