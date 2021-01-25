Jahangir Riaz elected PBF President

Jahangir Riaz has been elected as new President of Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) for the term from 2021 to 2025 after its elections were held on Sunday under the supervision of Election Commission of PBF in a fair and transparent manner.

The other elected office-bearers are Anwaar Ahmad as Senior Vice President, Sharjil Zia Butt as General Secretary and Ch M Tariq as Treasurer.

Speaking on the occasion, Jahangir said: “I am a sportsman and already supporting boxers including Amir Khan. I have aim of taking Pakistan boxing to new heights and for this. Being a part of corporate sector, it is my responsibility to support the sports. With my efforts, the boxing academies have already been established in Pakistan under the supervision of boxer Amir Khan and I have plan to establish more such academies in major city of the country to help in finding fresh talent, who, if facilitated and trained well, can win laurels for Pakistan at international level,” he added

The PBG president said: “I want to keep the youth engage in boxing activities throughout the year by organizing maximum number of national championships and also want to conduct boxing leagues in order to provide the best exposure to our boxers and make them financially very strong.

“We will also take our boxers abroad for their training in international academies under the best foreign coaches. Our mission is to present true image of Pakistan to the entire world through boxing. I want our youth to provide platform, so that they may excel and win glories for Pakistan across the globe,” he concluded.