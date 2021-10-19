Pakistan records lowest daily Covid cases in over a year
Pakistan records lowest daily Covid cases in over a year
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Tuesday reported 603 new coronavirus cases, the lowest single-day tally in 366 days.

According to the latest statistics from National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), at least 20 people died from the deadly virus whereas the death toll has soared to 28,300.

With the addition of 603 cases, the number of confirmed cases was recorded at 1,265,650. In the past 24 hours, as many as 813 patients have recovered from the novel virus and the total recoveries stand at 1,211,710.

As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 25,640 while the national positivity ratio was recorded at 1.37 percent.

At least 466,154 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 438,133 in Punjab 176,950 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 106,504 Islamabad, 33,133 in Balochistan, 34,406 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,370 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 12,861 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,533 in Sindh, 5,689 KP, 937 in Islamabad, 740 in Azad Kashmir, 354 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 43,786 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 20,279,697 since the first case was reported.

