ICC congratulates Sana Mir for an excellent career
The 34-year-old was the first bowler from Pakistan to be ranked No.1 in the MRF Tyres ICC Women's ODI Rankings
DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has congratulated former Pakistan captain Sana Mir for a superb career that saw her play 226 international matches, including 137 as captain.
Mir, who was the first female bowler from Pakistan to take 100 ODI wickets, announced her retirement yesterday.
Her list of achievements includes becoming the first from her country to top the MRF Tyres ICC Women’s ODI Rankings, reaching number one in the bowlers’ list in October 2018.
“Sana has been the face of Pakistan cricket over the years and one of the most consistent performers around the world. She has been a wonderful leader of the Pakistan team and a great ambassador of the game in her country and abroad,” said ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney.
“This is an important period for the women’s game and I hope Sana will be able to use her vast experience and contribute to its growth in whatever way she can. On behalf of everyone at the ICC, I wish her all the very best for her future.”
Mir, an off-spinner who was also a valuable batter, is among only five women players to complete the double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in ODIs. She was ranked ninth among bowlers at the time of her retirement at the age of 34.
She played in three ICC Women’s Cricket World Cups (2009, 2013 and 2017) and six ICC Women’s T20 World Cups (2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018). She was the captain at the 2013 and 2017 World Cups and the T20 World Cups of 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016.
The 34-year-old finished with 1,630 runs and 151 wickets in 120 ODIs. In 106 T20Is, she scored 802 runs and took 89 wickets.
