Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity rate drops to 1.76%

09:25 AM | 10 Mar, 2022
Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity rate drops to 1.76%
Source: File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Covid-19 positivity rate continues to decline in Pakistan as it was recorded at 1.76% with 707 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in its update on Thursday said that four people died of the infection, taking overall death toll to 30,291. The tally of total cases has surged to 1,516,789.

The number of patients in critical care was recorded 707. Pakistan conducted a total of 36,241 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 581 patients have recovered from the contagious virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,468,449.

As many as 570,934 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 503,279 in Punjab, 217,690 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,736 in Islamabad, 35,403 in Balochistan, 43,149 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,598 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,535 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 8,085 in Sindh, 6,294 in KP, 1,019 in Islamabad, 790 in Azad Kashmir, 377 in Balochistan, and 191 in Gilgit Baltistan.

PAKvAUS: Faheem Ashraf to miss second Test after ... 10:59 PM | 9 Mar, 2022

KARACHI – Key Pakistani player Faheem Ashraf will miss the second Test match against Australia after testing ...

More From This Category
North Korean embassy in Pakistan capital raided ...
10:16 AM | 10 Mar, 2022
PAKvAUS: Faheem Ashraf to miss second Test after ...
10:59 PM | 9 Mar, 2022
ATC accepts President’s plea to set aside ...
10:24 PM | 9 Mar, 2022
Pakistan Army chief, Chinese Charge d' Affairs ...
08:25 PM | 9 Mar, 2022
PIA blacklists passenger who faked heart attack ...
08:59 PM | 9 Mar, 2022
Aleem Khan lands in London to meet Jahangir ...
06:39 PM | 9 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Strings founder Bilal Maqsood releases nursery rhymes in Urdu 
09:55 PM | 9 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr