Parveen Rizvi aka Sangeeta contracts coronavirus
KARACHI – Pakistan’s former actress and filmmaker Sangeeta tests positive for the novel coronavirus.
The 73-year-old actress confirmed the news on Friday morning and is currently in quarantine at her home in Lahore. Though she is asymptomatic, she added.
The Society girl actress urged fans to pray for her speedy recovery.
Lately, Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan contracted Covid-19 and is self-isolating at the moment. The 35-year-old shared a post on Instagram where she writes “I have tested positive for Covid-19. I’m isolating and have informed all those who were in close contact with me over the last few days."
01:11 PM | 13 Dec, 2020
KARACHI – Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan contracts Covid-19 and is isolating herself, the actress on Sunday ...
Pakistan on Friday reports 83 people and 2,972 new infections. According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll stands at 9,164 while the national tally of fresh cases now currently stands at 451,494. The total count of active cases is 42,478.
At least 3,261 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 399,852 people recovered so far. The national positivity rate surges to 7.58 percent.
