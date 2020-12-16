Mariyam Nafees beats COVID-19; shares latest update
KARACHI – Pakistani television actress Mariyam Nafees, who tested positive for COVID-19 few days back, shared the news of recovery from the novel virus.
Taking it to Instagram, the 26-year-old actress shares a picture which states ‘Negative Alhamdulilah’.
She further elaborates on the journey to recovery in the description. “After what seems like an eternity. Survived what looked like a slow transition to rabbit hole – loneliness, full of symptoms, all sorts of thoughts, and bleakness.”
“It wasn’t easy even for a person likes me who’s NEVER bored but I got through because of a greaaaat support system. All the love, concern, prayers, memes, texts, phone calls, flowers – each and every single one of it helped. Can’t thank y’all and Allah enough” the post added.
She also mentioned, “The symptoms were crazy and weren’t letting up easily so please take this seriously – like SUPER seriously. Don’t gather up, don’t go to birthdays, don’t attend weddings, don’t go out unnecessarily – please don’t. It’s not worth it.”
“I personally know a lot of people who’re fighting for their lives, some are depressed in isolation, some are away from their newly borns, some can’t tend to their unwell old parents. Please stay safe, for your own and your loved ones’ sake!,” added the star.
Nafees also extended thankfulness to Almighty Allah for each and every blessing, including her good health.
