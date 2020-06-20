Rawalpindi SHO returns to work after COVID-19 recovery

RAWALPINDI – The Station House Officer (SHO) of Sadiqabad Police Station has resumed his duties after recovering from the COVID-19 infection.

A police spokesman informed Saturday that after testing positive, Tahir Rehan had quarantined himself at home.

On Saturday when he resumed his duties, he was warmly greeted by his subordinates, who congratulated him for joining duty again after recovering from COVID-19.

In a message, the SHO appealed the public to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the government. Wash hands frequently and also adhere to social distance instructions.

The police department is ensuring the safety and security of the citizens by putting all kinds of situations behind them, he added.