India reports 6,148 coronavirus deaths in one day, the most ever recorded by a single country
Web Desk
02:56 PM | 10 Jun, 2021
India reports 6,148 coronavirus deaths in one day, the most ever recorded by a single country
Share

MUMBAI – India on Thursday recorded 6,148 coronavirus deaths within 24 hours, the highest daily total of any country during the Covid pandemic.

The highest single-day death toll was reported in the world’s second largest population after the East Indian state of Bihar revises figures to account for deaths at home or in private hospitals.

Bihar, one of India’s poorest states, revised its toll after the regional High Court asked for an audit of casualties during the second wave of the Covid in April and May.

The judicial order followed allegations that the state government was hiding the scale of infections and deaths. The audit revealed that while 1,600 people died of COVID in Bihar between March 2020 and March 2021, the number of deaths from April to June 7 this year was a staggering 7,775, about six times more, reports revealed.

Meanwhile, the number of new infections remained below the 100,000-mark for a third straight day, at least 94,052 people tested positive in this period. India’s total tally now stands at nearly 29.2 million after rising by 94,052 in the past 24 hours, while total fatalities are at 359,676, data of the health ministry stated.

Indian celebrities moved by Pakistan's kindness ... 07:42 PM | 26 Apr, 2021

With India finding itself in unfamiliar and troubling waters, the citizens are gasping for air at unforgiving hospital ...

The discovery of unreported deaths in East Indian state lends weight to the suspicion that the country’s overall death tally is significantly more than the official figure. The South Asian country has the second-highest number of Covid cases in the world after the United States. It stands third behind the US and Brazil in terms of total COVID fatalities.

The recent cases and deaths soared in a number of Indian states as the country prepared to ease movement restrictions. Meanwhile, health officials have warned of a third wave of the novel disease that could hit India later in the year.

Pakistan officially offers COVID-19 relief ... 11:22 PM | 24 Apr, 2021

Pakistan on Saturday offered India help in dealing with the disastrous situation created by the coronavirus pandemic in ...

More From This Category
Tarin unveils Pakistan Economic Survey today
02:36 PM | 10 Jun, 2021
Punjab mulls blocking SIM cards of unvaccinated ...
12:35 PM | 10 Jun, 2021
First solar eclipse of the year to take place ...
12:01 PM | 10 Jun, 2021
PIA offers discount to senior citizens to boost ...
11:33 AM | 10 Jun, 2021
Watch: PTI’s Firdous Ashiq Awan slaps, abuses ...
10:26 AM | 10 Jun, 2021
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,303 new cases, 76 ...
09:10 AM | 10 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Maheen Ghani slams Fahad Mustafa for producing shows on false harassment claims
02:03 PM | 10 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr