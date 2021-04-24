Pakistan officially offers COVID-19 relief support to India
Pakistan on Saturday offered India help in dealing with the disastrous situation created by the coronavirus pandemic in the country.
The Pakistani Foreign Office took to Twitter to announce this decision. It wrote, “As a gesture of solidarity with the people of #India in the wake of the current wave of #COVID-19, #Pakistan has offered to provide relief support to India including ventilators, Bi PAP, digital X ray machines, PPEs and related items.”
“The concerned authorities of #Pakistan and #India can work out modalities for quick delivery of the relief items. They can also explore possible ways of further cooperation to mitigate the challenges posed by the #pandemic,” the Foreign Office elaborated.
The concerned authorities of #Pakistan and #India can work out modalities for quick delivery of the relief items. They can also explore possible ways of further cooperation to mitigate the challenges posed by the #pandemic. 2/2 @MEAIndia @PakinIndia— Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) April 24, 2021
Earlier on Saturday, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan called upon the world to fight the coronavirus pandemic, which has become a challenge for the humanity across the globe. He expressed solidarity with the virus-hit India and tweeted, "I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19."
I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighbourhood & the world. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 24, 2021
Earlier on Friday, Faisal Edhi of the Pakistani charity Edhi Foundation offered Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi 50 fully-equipped ambulances and staff for people infected with coronavirus.
India has been consistently recording over 300,000 coronavirus cases on a daily basis over the last few days, setting a new grim record of daily infections in the world since arrival of the pandemic in China in November 2019.
