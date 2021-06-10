Dilip Kumar likely to be discharged from hospital soon

Web Desk
03:31 PM | 10 Jun, 2021
Dilip Kumar likely to be discharged from hospital soon
Legendary Bollywood star Dilip Kumar has undergone a successful pleural aspiration procedure, the actor’s family friend Faisal Farooqui has confirmed.

Sharing an update about the health of Dilip Kumar, Farooqi confirmed that the actor might be discharged from the hospital tomorrow.

Turning to the actor’s official Twitter handle on Wednesday, Faisal updated the fans with a piece of good news. “A successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed on Dilip Saab.”, read the tweet.

“I personally spoke to Dr. Jalil Parkar and Dr. Nitin Gokhale. They are optimistic that he will be discharged tomm (Thursday).”

Faisal Farooqui, on behalf of the Kumar family, also thanked everyone for their prayers. Meanwhile, according to the Indian media, the senior actor is doing fine.

Earlier, he has been hospitalized at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai after the 98-year-old complained of breathlessness on Sunday. He was reportedly diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion.

Referred as the 'First Khan of Hindi cinema', Dilip Kumar made his acting debut with Jwar Bhata in 1944. He tied the knot with Saira Banu in 1966.

Dilip Kumar admitted to Mumbai hospital after his ... 11:08 AM | 6 Jun, 2021

MUMBAI – Legendary Bollywood star Mohammed Yusuf Khan also known as Dilip Kumar has been hospitalized at Hinduja ...

