Blast reported in Quetta's Essa Nagri area 
Web Desk
12:21 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
QUETTA – An explosion was reported in Quetta's Essa Nagri Brewery area on Friday afternoon. As per the sources, an improvised explosive device (IED) was planted to target FC convoy.

This is breaking news, more to follow...

