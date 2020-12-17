PM Imran speaks to President Ghani, reiterates Pakistan's steadfast support for Afghan peace process
11:23 AM | 17 Dec, 2020
PM Imran speaks to President Ghani, reiterates Pakistan's steadfast support for Afghan peace process
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated Pakistan's steadfast support for the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process for a political solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.

In a telephonic conversation with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, he reiterated Pakistan's call on all the Afghan sides for taking measures for reduction in violence leading to ceasefire.

The premier also discussed the progress in the on-going Afghan peace process and strengthening of Pakistan-Afghanistan relations, according to a statement.

He welcomed the recent progress in the Intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha.

Imran Khan underlined that Pakistan's outreach to all Afghan stakeholders is part of its facilitative efforts to ensure progress towards an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement.

The latest visit of Taliban Political Commission to Pakistan is also in this context.

The two leaders agreed to continue their engagement for supporting the peace process and enhancing bilateral cooperation.

