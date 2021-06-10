Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,303 new cases, 76 deaths

ISLAMABAD – At least 76 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 1,303 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 21,529 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 937,434.

Statistics 10 June 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 41,824

Positive Cases: 1303

Positivity % : 3.1%

Deaths : 76 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) June 10, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,978 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 871,669. As of Thursday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 44,236, while the positivity rate was recorded at 3.1 percent.

At least 325,738 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 343,252 in Punjab 135,162 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 81,933 in Islamabad, 26,052 in Balochistan, 19,623 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,674 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 10,436 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,183 in Sindh, 4,185 in KP, 768 in Islamabad, 559 in Azad Kashmir, 291 in Balochistan, and 107 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 47,633 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 13,269,21 since the first case was reported.