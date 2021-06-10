Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,303 new cases, 76 deaths
Share
ISLAMABAD – At least 76 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 1,303 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.
According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 21,529 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 937,434.
Statistics 10 June 21:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) June 10, 2021
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 41,824
Positive Cases: 1303
Positivity % : 3.1%
Deaths : 76
In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,978 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 871,669. As of Thursday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 44,236, while the positivity rate was recorded at 3.1 percent.
At least 325,738 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 343,252 in Punjab 135,162 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 81,933 in Islamabad, 26,052 in Balochistan, 19,623 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,674 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Pakistan’s Covid vaccine tally crosses 10 ... 12:18 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The vaccine rollout in Pakistan continued at a rapid pace as over 10 million Covid doses have been ...
Moreover, 10,436 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,183 in Sindh, 4,185 in KP, 768 in Islamabad, 559 in Azad Kashmir, 291 in Balochistan, and 107 in Gilgit Baltistan.
The health facilities across the country conducted 47,633 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 13,269,21 since the first case was reported.
Pakistan makes COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for ... 07:22 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
ISLAMABAD - The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced that all public and private sector employees ...
- Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,303 new cases, 76 deaths09:10 AM | 10 Jun, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 10 June 202108:47 AM | 10 Jun, 2021
- PSL6 – Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United in last-ball thriller11:59 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
- COAS Bajwa assures business community of complete support11:10 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
-
- Selena Gomez may soon launch Rare Beauty brand in Pakistan09:32 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
- Karachi still among world's least liveable cities06:19 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
- Replace Corona tune with Surah Ar-Rahman, requests Yasir Nawaz07:02 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021