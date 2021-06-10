Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,303 new cases, 76 deaths
Web Desk
09:10 AM | 10 Jun, 2021
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,303 new cases, 76 deaths
Share

ISLAMABAD – At least 76 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 1,303 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 21,529 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 937,434.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,978 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 871,669. As of Thursday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 44,236, while the positivity rate was recorded at 3.1 percent.

At least 325,738 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 343,252 in Punjab 135,162 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 81,933 in Islamabad, 26,052 in Balochistan, 19,623 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,674 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan’s Covid vaccine tally crosses 10 ... 12:18 PM | 9 Jun, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The vaccine rollout in Pakistan continued at a rapid pace as over 10 million Covid doses have been ...

Moreover, 10,436 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,183 in Sindh, 4,185 in KP, 768 in Islamabad, 559 in Azad Kashmir, 291 in Balochistan, and 107 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 47,633 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 13,269,21 since the first case was reported.

Pakistan makes COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for ... 07:22 PM | 9 Jun, 2021

ISLAMABAD - The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced that all public and private sector employees ...

More From This Category
COAS Bajwa assures business community of complete ...
11:10 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
COAS Bajwa, Chinese ambassador discuss CPEC, ...
09:14 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
Pakistan FM contacts Canadian counterpart on ...
08:51 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
Met office predicts rains in parts of Pakistan ...
08:19 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
Pakistan makes COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for ...
07:22 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
Traffic violations will now cost drivers their ...
06:46 PM | 9 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Indian actor Boman Irani’s mother dies at 94
10:00 PM | 9 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr