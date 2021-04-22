#ImranKhanCancelEXAMS trends on twitter amid COVID-19 fears
Pakistani students have taken to Twitter to urge the government and and the Cambridge International Examinations to cancel examinations over rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country.
With 77.6 tweets till the time of reporting, #ImranKhanCancelEXAMS is trending on Twitter in Pakistan on Thursday.
Instead of requesting to Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, students have asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to cancel the exams.
Earlier this month, Mehmood announced that the exams will not be cancelled, adding they will be held late May.
Here are some posts from students, asking the premier to cancel exams;
#ImranKhanCancelExams— Fakhar Abbas (@oye_Fakhar) April 22, 2021
Dear pm sir is exams are more important then our life?
All countries near us canceled exams due to covid-19 except Pakistan@ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/utlz9udhG0
I will also request to #ImranKhanCancelEXAMS as the founder member of #PTI and as a reward for my efforts to raise fund for @SKMCH 22 years ago , Sir @ImranKhanPTI @Shafqat_Mahmood @Asad_Umar @ShkhRasheed #CancelExamsSaveStudents #cancelcieexams2021 pic.twitter.com/qT5FmqEBLR— Sardar Riaz ul haq (PTI) (@sriazulhaq) April 22, 2021
#ImranKhanCancelEXAMS we have not studied throughout the year and exam is on head ... We are depressed pic.twitter.com/OzPOCA94G5— Mustafa Khan (@Mustafa84995231) April 22, 2021
The current situation is like we aren’t prepared for the exams bcoz of inefficient online classes.— Saad Malik (@Saadmullickk) April 22, 2021
•Our syllabuses aren't completed. •No pastpaper practice.
•No academy sessions.
•Corona stress.
•Deaths around.@ImranKhanPTI save your youth.#ImranKhanCancelEXAMS . pic.twitter.com/RXt0b4Gnh1
Students have raised the issue as the prime minister is set to chair a meeting of National Coordination Committee (NCC) to review the coronavirus situation in the country.
Reports said that strict lockdown could be imposed in cities with 10 per cent positivity rate.
