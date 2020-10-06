Afghanistan’s Najeeb Tarakai dies after road accident
02:32 PM | 6 Oct, 2020
KABUL – Afghanistan's top order batsman Najeeb Tarakai has died from injuries he sustained in a road accident last week, the country's cricket board said on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old was critically injured in the accident on Friday, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said without sharing details.

“ACB [...] mourns the heartbreaking and grievous loss of its aggressive opening batsman and a very fine human being [...]” the board tweeted.

According to news reports, Najeeb was hit last week by a car while crossing the road at Eastern Nangarhar.

Tarakai made his international debut in the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh and played his only one-day international against Ireland in 2017. His T20I best of 90 came against Ireland in 2017.

He averaged a healthy 47.20 in first-class cricket, including a career-high 200 and had six centuries against his name. After being the top scorer for Speen Ghar Tigers in the Shpageeza Cricket League last year, he was part of the Mis Ainak Knights squad in their run to the finals last month.

