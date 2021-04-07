Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 15,000 mark
Web Desk
09:22 AM | 7 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD – At least 102 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 4,004 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Wednesday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 15,026 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 700,188.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,631 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 620,789. As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 64,373 and the positivity rate stood at 9.6 percent.

At least 267,238 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 237,594 in Punjab 93,862 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 62,775 in Islamabad, 19,942 in Balochistan, 13,713 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,064 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 6,731 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,516 in Sindh, 2,496 in KP, 588 in Islamabad, 380 in Azad Kashmir, 212 in Balochistan, and 103 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 41,699 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 10,535,061 since the first case was reported.

