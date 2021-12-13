PCB appoints former ICC CFO Faisal Hasnain as new chief executive

ISLAMABAD – Former chief financial officer (CFO) of the International Cricket Council Faisal Hasnain has been appointed as new Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) – a post which fell vacant when Wasim Khan resigned.

Pakistan Cricket Board said that the new CEO was hired after a robust recruitment process. He will formally assume charge in January 2022.

We congratulate Faisal Hasnain on his appointment as Chief Executive and look forward to welcoming him in Lahore https://t.co/v9ZCblEEIM pic.twitter.com/kpdQNjCnkI — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 13, 2021

Hasnain, who was the former financial head of the ICC, is a Chartered Accountant and had a professional career of over 3 decades in high-profile finance and sports administration roles with some of the world’s leading organisations.

Welcoming the appointment of the new CEO, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said Hasnain is a familiar figure in world cricket and is highly regarded, respected, and trusted for his excellence in corporate governance, financial management and commercial acumen.

Meanwhile, the new CEO termed the appointment as a lifetime opportunity to serve Pakistan cricket. He also commended the PCB chairman and the Board of Governors for having confidence in his capabilities.

Earlier, two names were finalised for the coveted post from among three aspirants who went through the scrutiny and interview process recently.

The post had fallen vacant after Wasim Khan's resignation, who stepped down from the role due to alleged differences with PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja.