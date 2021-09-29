PCB CEO Wasim Khan resigns over ‘curtailed powers’: reports
09:08 AM | 29 Sep, 2021
PCB CEO Wasim Khan resigns over ‘curtailed powers’: reports
ISLAMABAD – Chief Executive of Pakistan Cricket Board Wasim Khan has resigned from his post as he wasn’t happy with his power being curtailed, local media reported Wednesday.

Reports cited that Khan presented his resignation to newly appointed Chairman PCB Ramiz Raja, while BOG will decide on his resignation today.

More to follow...

