‘Al-Kassah-III’: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia kick-off joint military exercise in King Khalid Military City

JEDDAH – A joint military exercise involving the armed forces of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia got underway at King Khalid Military City Hafar Al-Batin in Saudi Arabia, the military media wing said Monday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a joint military counter-Improvised Explosive Device exercise, dubbed as Al-Kassah-III, started on Monday between the forces of two brotherly countries.

“The Royal Land Saudi Forces and Pakistan Army troops will practice various drills involved in counter IED operations including searching of routes, compound clearance, vehicle clearance, explosive handling, and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) drills and procedures,” the statement added.

‘Al-Kassah-III’ is the third joint military exercise between the two friendly nations, as forces of both sides trained together to enhance EOD skills in the counter-IED domain and adopting best practices.

ISPR also mentioned that Commander Northern Area Major General Saleh Bin Ahmed Al Zahrani also attended the event as chief guest.

Earlier in 2019, the armed forces of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan conducted drills at the Military College of Engineering in the northern Pakistani city of Risalpur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.