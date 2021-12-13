‘No compromise on state writ’: Info minister warns banned TTP to abide by law or face action

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has warned the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan militants to abide by the law or face stern action.

Speaking in a presser on Sunday, the PTI minister said the state was willing to move forward in dialogue with those members of the banned outfit who would only abide by the constitution of Pakistan.

“We have fought those who were not willing to comply with laws in the past and can do so in future also”, he said days after the terror group declined to extend the month-long ceasefire with the government, accusing it of failing to honour the decisions reached earlier.

The group also claimed to gun down two of the law enforcers besides injuring others deployed to guard polio vaccination teams in Pakistan's northwestern region.

Last week, dozens of TTP low profile prisoners were released, while officials declined to release key prisoners on the list presented by the TTP to the government.

Another cop escorting polio workers martyred in ... 12:12 PM | 12 Dec, 2021 PESHAWAR – Unidentified gunmen again attacked law enforcers providing security for polio vaccination workers in ...

The militant group now led by Noor Wali Mahsud has been behind deadly attacks on Pakistani security forces and civilians over the last 14 years including a 2014 attack on an army-run school in Peshawar that martyred 154 people, mostly school going children.