‘No compromise on state writ’: Info minister warns banned TTP to abide by law or face action

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan ends month long ceasefire saying government didn’t honor truce
Web Desk
01:25 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
‘No compromise on state writ’: Info minister warns banned TTP to abide by law or face action
Share

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has warned the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan militants to abide by the law or face stern action.

Speaking in a presser on Sunday, the PTI minister said the state was willing to move forward in dialogue with those members of the banned outfit who would only abide by the constitution of Pakistan.

“We have fought those who were not willing to comply with laws in the past and can do so in future also”, he said days after the terror group declined to extend the month-long ceasefire with the government, accusing it of failing to honour the decisions reached earlier.

The group also claimed to gun down two of the law enforcers besides injuring others deployed to guard polio vaccination teams in Pakistan's northwestern region.

Last week, dozens of TTP low profile prisoners were released, while officials declined to release key prisoners on the list presented by the TTP to the government.

Another cop escorting polio workers martyred in ... 12:12 PM | 12 Dec, 2021

PESHAWAR – Unidentified gunmen again attacked law enforcers providing security for polio vaccination workers in ...

The militant group now led by Noor Wali Mahsud has been behind deadly attacks on Pakistani security forces and civilians over the last 14 years including a 2014 attack on an army-run school in Peshawar that martyred 154 people, mostly school going children.

Afghan Taliban reject TTP’s claim of being part ... 08:40 PM | 10 Dec, 2021

PESHAWAR – The Afghan Taliban on Friday clarified that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was not part of their ...

More From This Category
NIH confirms first case of Omicron variant in ...
03:21 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
Rana Shamim’s indictment in contempt case ...
02:09 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
‘Al-Kassah-III’: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia ...
11:56 AM | 13 Dec, 2021
Did Saudi Arabia ban Tableeghi Jamaat? Here’s ...
01:05 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
37 arrested, 172 vehicles seized as NCOC's drive ...
09:53 AM | 13 Dec, 2021
Covid claims 6 more lives, infects 244 in Pakistan
09:26 AM | 13 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Alizeh Shah takes a tumble on runway at Bridal Couture Week (VIDEO)
10:26 AM | 13 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr