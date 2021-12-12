Another cop escorting polio workers martyred in KP as spate of TTP attacks continues 

PESHAWAR – Unidentified gunmen again attacked law enforcers providing security for polio vaccination workers in northwest Pakistan, killing another cop in two days.

This is the second attack in two days where policemen escorting the polio teams have been targeted.

Deputy Commissioner Tank Kabir Khan Afridi said that assailants opened fire on a cop guarding the polio team in Shada village. DC Kabir Khan Afridi added that the constable succumbed to severe wounds while the miscreants managed to escape.

On Saturday, attackers shot dead a police guard and wounded an FC soldier when they were on duty during the polio vaccination campaign in the Tank district.

Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan later claimed responsibility for the first attack since the banned outfit announced the end of a one-month cease-fire with the Pakistani government.

Terrorists often target polio teams and cops assigned to protect them claiming the vaccination campaigns as a Western conspiracy.

Pakistan and war-torn Afghanistan are the only two remaining countries in the world where polio is endemic after Nigeria was last year declared free of the crippling disease.