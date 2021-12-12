Another cop escorting polio workers martyred in KP as spate of TTP attacks continues 
Web Desk
12:12 PM | 12 Dec, 2021
Another cop escorting polio workers martyred in KP as spate of TTP attacks continues 
Share

PESHAWAR – Unidentified gunmen again attacked law enforcers providing security for polio vaccination workers in northwest Pakistan, killing another cop in two days.

This is the second attack in two days where policemen escorting the polio teams have been targeted.

Deputy Commissioner Tank Kabir Khan Afridi said that assailants opened fire on a cop guarding the polio team in Shada village. DC Kabir Khan Afridi added that the constable succumbed to severe wounds while the miscreants managed to escape.

On Saturday, attackers shot dead a police guard and wounded an FC soldier when they were on duty during the polio vaccination campaign in the Tank district.

Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan later claimed responsibility for the first attack since the banned outfit announced the end of a one-month cease-fire with the Pakistani government.

Terrorists often target polio teams and cops assigned to protect them claiming the vaccination campaigns as a Western conspiracy.

Policeman guarding polio team martyred in TTP ... 11:43 AM | 11 Dec, 2021

PESHAWAR – A policeman guarding a polio vaccination team was martyred after some attackers fired at him during a ...

Pakistan and war-torn Afghanistan are the only two remaining countries in the world where polio is endemic after Nigeria was last year declared free of the crippling disease.

More From This Category
PTI govt set to unveil mini-budget tomorrow in ...
11:22 AM | 12 Dec, 2021
Violation of election code: NA speaker issued ...
10:56 AM | 12 Dec, 2021
Magnitude 4.1 earthquake jolts parts of Sindh, KP
09:51 AM | 12 Dec, 2021
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 288 new infections, 7 ...
09:29 AM | 12 Dec, 2021
Punjab education authorities await disaster at ...
11:31 PM | 11 Dec, 2021
US Senate delegation calls on Pakistan Army chief
09:23 PM | 11 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s daughter ties the knot in DI Khan
08:16 PM | 11 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr