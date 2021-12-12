Shaan urges PM Imran to ban all Indian content in Pakistan
Pakistani top actor Shaan Shahid has requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to have a complete ban from content across the borders.
Turning to his Twitter, the Khuda Ke Liye star appealed Khan to 'protect' the borders from foreign singers, music and movies.
"@ImranKhanPTI pls protect the cultural borders of Pakistan.. no Indian origin film should be released in Pakistan. As indian has banned all the Pakistani content including singers artists film and music.. respect and equality must be a pivotal part on any trade," tweeted Shaan.
The actor statement comes after tensions between India and Pakistan rose after exchange of art was banned from the other side of the border.
