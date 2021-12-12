Petroleum secretary shown the door over ‘differences with energy minister’

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has removed Petroleum Division Secretary Dr. Arshad Mehmood on the complaint of the energy minister, local media reported.

In a shocking move, Imran Khan-led government on Saturday sacked Petroleum Secretary Dr. Arshad Mahmood, giving more authority to the Power Division – which is reportedly responsible for the oil crisis.

Reports in local media claimed that Mehmood, a BS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, was sacked after an alleged spat with the federal minister during a meeting. In addition, he has not been assigned any posting yet.

The federal minister complained and Establishment Division then ordered his removal and assigned the charge of the office to Ali Raza Bhutta – another bureaucrat who is already working as power division secretary.

Bhutta, currently posted as the Power Division secretary, has been given the charge of the Power Division secretary for a period of three months amid the makeshift arrangement until the posting of a regular one, whichever was earlier.

Meanwhile, the energy ministry has not released any official statement about the ‘sudden’ removal of the petroleum secretary.

Earlier in September, PM’s aide on Power and Petroleum Tabish Gauhar resigned from his post as sources had revealed that he became wary of interference in his working.