PM Imran assures 'strong action' against illegal fishing trawlers in Gwadar

KARACHI – Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of ongoing demonstrations by the people in the southwestern province and ordered strong steps against illegal fishing off the Gwadar coast.

Following month-long protests, the premier on Sunday addressed a much-awaited announcement on Twitter.

“I have taken notice of the very legitimate demands of the hardworking fishermen of Gwadar. Will be taking strong action against illegal fishing by trawlers and will also speak to Chief Minister Balochistan,” the tweet reads.

I have taken notice of the very legitimate demands of the hardworking fishermen of Gwadar. Will be taking strong action against illegal fishing by trawlers & will also speak to CM Balochistan. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 12, 2021

Khan also mentioned speaking with Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo to address reservations of the Balochistan fisher community.

The development comes after fishermen in the port city on the southwestern coast of Balochistan staged protests against the devastating impact of illegal fishing by trawlers along the coast on the livelihoods of local fishermen.

The local fishermen accuse fishing companies of being involved in illegal fishing which affected their key source of income.

Multiple rounds of talks between the Balochistan government and the protesters earlier failed as the agitators said they will not end their protest on mere promises.

The protestors also mentioned the provision of potable water to the citizens, civic amenities, employment opportunities for locals, and the removal of unnecessary security checkpoints in the region.

New Gwadar airport to be operational in 2023 10:54 PM | 11 Oct, 2021 ISLAMABAD – The new Gwadar International Airport would become operational by September 2023, reported ...

Gwadar, a city located on the shores of the Arabian Sea, is the key seaport currently operated by China, which seeks to gain direct access to the Indian Ocean via Gwadar in line with its $64 billion CPEC mega-project.