New Gwadar airport to be operational in 2023

ISLAMABAD – The new Gwadar International Airport would become operational by September 2023, reported state-broadcaster on Monday.

The passenger terminal building of the airport, which covers an area of 4,300 acres, would be completed by June 2023, while the overalls construction is expected to be completed in September 2023, it quoted sources as saying.

The project is a part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, which is a cornerstone of One Belt One Road initiative of China.