Pakistan launches probe into assets of 700 people named in Pandora Papers

ISLAMABAD -- The Pakistani government has started a “formal probe” against 700 Pakistanis named in the Pandora Papers last week.

According to the media reports, the probe has begun with the country’s top investigation agencies tasked with investigating the matter. They are also seeking help from the provincial revenue departments and NADRA” .

“Reports will be provided to the FIA, NAB and FBR so that legal action could be taken against the Pakistanis who invested in the offshore companies according to the Pakistani law,” the media reported.

“The Pandora Papers investigation has been divided into two parts according to which current or former public office holders and the business figures will be investigated separately,” the media said.

Details of businesses, bank accounts and properties in Pakistan along with their daily expenses and children’s education and marriage expenses were being collected in the first phase of investigating those named in the leaks.

“Apart from this, the details of their foreign trips, medical treatment and shopping are also being collected,” Tribune said, as well as “specifics about their public and private bank accounts, mobile data, travel agents and booking details of private hotels.”