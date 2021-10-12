India, China talks on border dispute fail
The talks between Indian and Chinese military commanders to resolve a protracted standoff on a stretch of the disputed Himalayan border have broken down.
Long Shaohua, a spokesperson for the Chinese People's Liberation Army's Western command, said the Indian side continued to insist on unreasonable and unrealistic demands.
Last year, Chinese and Indian armies had come face to face in the disputed region of Ladakh multiple times. At least 20 Indian soldiers, including a colonel of the Indian Army, were killed in one of the clashes with the Chinese troops. More than 80 Indian troops were injured in these clashes with the Chinese Army.
In addition, Chinese troops had captured at least 100 Indian military personnel, including a lieutenant colonel and two majors. They were released later.
On Sunday, pictures of a humiliating thrashing of the Indian Army troops at the hands of the soldiers of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) once again took the Chinese social media as well as Twitter and Facebook by storm.
