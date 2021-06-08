Ghotki train crash – Rescue efforts completed as death toll reaches 62

All relief and rescue efforts were declared completed on Tuesday a day after deadly train crash occurred near Ghotki district of Pakistan’s southeastern province Sindh.

A statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the 98 injured people had been evacuated to various hospitals including Sheikh Zaid Hospital Rahim Yar Khan and Combined Military Hospital Panu Aqil.

It added the restoration work on railway track was in progress whereas train engine bogies were removed from the track.

It further said the efforts were underway to restore the railway track after necessary repair and maintenance.

The death toll from the collision between Millat Express and Sir Syed Express near Ghotki has risen to 62, while scores have been seriously injured, local news channels reported Tuesday.

Reports quoted commissioner Sukkur suggest that the death toll in the horrific accident has surged to 62 while rescue operation is still underway at the site.

At least 58 bodies of the deceased were handed over to their families after the identification process, chief medical officer Railways said. Adding that, the identification of only five bodies could not be ascertained. The officials were seeking the help of the Punjab forensic agency in the identification of five unknown bodies.

The accident occurred when a Sargodha-bound Sir Syed Express collided with a Millat Express that was already present at the track after the derailment. The engine driver said the train was running at its normal speed after leaving Reti station and later he noticed the derailed bogies at the track and due to the short distance, the train rams into the derailed bogies.

Investigators probing the crash in which two passengers' trains collided in Sindh’s Ghotki believed that the track's welding joint broke, which caused the Millat Express train to crash onto a down track.