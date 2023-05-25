'Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan' being observed today to pay homage to martyrs

ISLAMABAD – Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan is being observed across the country today (Thursday), to pay tribute to the sacrifices of brave sons of soil who laid their lives for the protection of the motherland.

In honor of the selfless sacrifices, several events featuring Quran recitations and prayers will be organized throughout Pakistan. Commemorative ceremonies are scheduled to be held at the martyrs' memorials of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Pakistan Naval Headquarters (PN), and Police Yadgar-e-Suhuda.

'Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan' stands as a solemn occasion for the South Asian nation to unite, and to express profound appreciation for the brave souls who laid down their lives for the nation's peace, security, and prosperity.

May 25 begins with the national flag being lowered to half-mast, depicting the nation’s mourning for the fallen heroes.

COAS, Services Chiefs pay homage to the martyrs

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Services Chiefs, ex-servicemen and civil society members paid homage to the martyrs, Pakistan military's media wing said.

In their messages on the eve of Yaum-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan, the top brass of Pakistan Army express gratitude and paid tribute to the great sons of the soil who sacrificed their lives for the defence, sovereignty and honour of the motherland.

The sacrifices of martyrs are eternal and will continue to inspire future generations in the country, the statement said, adding that the martyrs will never be forgotten, irrespective of vicious propaganda by the enemies..

President Alvi says nation proud over patriotism of its valiant martyrs

President Dr Arif Alvi paid tribute to valiant martyrs who displayed the spirit of patriotism and fearlessness in testing times. In a statement, he said, “The nation owes to the heroism and sacrifices offered by the jawans and officers of our Armed Forces, including Pakistan Army, Rangers, Air Force, Navy, Police, and other security institutions that made Pakistan’s defence impregnable.”

Alvi said “The integrity and security of our country would not have been possible without their valuable services. Apart from defending the frontiers of the country, our security forces successfully defeated the menace of terrorism.”