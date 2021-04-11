Ramadan moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia
JEDDAH — The moon sighting committee of Saudi Arabia said that the crescent had not been sighted in the Kingdom. 

Accordingly, Monday, April 12, will be the last and 30th day of Shaban 1442 Hijri which means, by default, the first day of Ramadan will be on Tuesday, reported Gulf News.

Sunday marks the 29th day of Shaban, the month before Ramadan according to the Islamic calendar. Ramadan lasts for one complete moon cycle, which is usually 29 or 30 days. The moon sighting determines the duration.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court also urged all the Muslims in the country to sight the crescent of the holy month and report the sighting to the nearest court and register their testimony.

