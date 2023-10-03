Pakistan to evict over 1million Afghans for their involvement in funding, aiding terrorists

ISLAMABAD – Days after horrific suicide bombings in Pakistan’s southwestern region, the interim government has decided to take stern measures against Afghan nationals and other foreign residents living in the country illegally.

The interim government decided to take extreme steps against the alleged involvement of Afghanis and other foreigners in funding and aiding militants.

Media reports claimed that illegal residents will be forced out in the first phase, and people holding Afghan citizenship will come under in the second phase, and in the third phase, those with proof of residence cards will be sent back to their native country.

Amid the rise in terrorism, these foreign nationals reportedly pose a serious threat to the security of Pakistan.

A lot of Afghan nationals, who were allowed to enter Pakistan on humanitarian grounds, are now involved in funding, helping, and smuggling militants, and amid the worrisome situation, nearly 0.7 million Afghans have not renewed their proof of residence in the South Asian nation.

The government has directed the concerned authorities to form a record of Afghans living without permits and to chalk out a transportation plan to shift them to the Afghan border.

UN data suggest that over 13 lac Afghans are registered refugees and less than a million more have legal status to remain in the country.

Amid the crackdown, hundreds hundreds of Afghans have been arrested in country’s largest city Karachi while scores were held in other cities.