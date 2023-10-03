Full court resumes hearing on pleas against Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act

ISLAMABAD – A full court bench spearheaded by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa resumed hearing petitions challenging the SC (Practice and Procedure) Act on Tuesday.

The proceedings of the case are being broadcast live on national TV, as was the previous hearing in the case.

Earlier in the day, Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa said the court will try to conclude hearings of the case today. He said so many cases are already pending in the apex court; thus the court cannot spend too much time on a single case.

He further remarked that powers of the country’s top judge are not being curtailed through the legislation but they are being distributed among other judges.

Last month, SC sought replies from all parties by September 25. The federal government then submitted its response to the five questions raised by the apex court. It stated that an eight-member bench of the court annulling the legislation was unlawful.

It all started when the former ruling alliance came up with Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023, to curtail CJP powers. The matter later landed in court and its implementation was halted by an eight-judge bench.

More to follow...