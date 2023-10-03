Pakistani rupee further advances against US dollar in inter-bank, hovers at Rs285.75

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee maintained its positive momentum against the US dollar in the interbank as authorities tightened noose against the hoarding and currency smuggling.

In the positive 19th consecutive session in interbank, the local currency moved up by Rs1.01 against the USD and was currently being traded at Rs285.75.

In the previous session, the local unit strengthened against the greenback, and settled at Rs286.76 after an increase of 98 paisas.

Amid economic recovery, Pakistan Stock Exchange opened on positive note on Monday and benchmark KSE-100 Index gained 400 points. Buying was at peak with index-heavy sectors, including oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, and technology & communication trading in the green.