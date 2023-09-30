Search

World leaders condemn deadly suicide attacks, back Pakistan’s fight against terrorism

11:26 AM | 30 Sep, 2023
World leaders condemn deadly suicide attacks, back Pakistan’s fight against terrorism
ISLAMABAD – US, Russia, UK, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkiye, Iran, and many other nations condemned the suicide attacks in Pakistan and expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

The crisis-hit Pakistan is reeling after two blasts during Eid Milad un Nabi killed dozens of people while scores suffered injuries.

As the terror event sent shockwaves across the country, it garnered condemnation from around the world. US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller denounced the twin attacks, saying Pakistanis deserve to practice their faith without fear or danger.

Our deep condolences to families who lost their loved ones, Miller said in a statement.

British high commissioner in Pakistan, Jane Marriott also condemned the attacks in Pakistan and said that she was deeply dismayed by the loss of precious lives, stating that there is no place for violence in the world.

Saudi Arabia also strongly denounced the terror events and expressed condolences to the family members, calling the action of the terrorists cowardly.

Kingdom also wished those injured a speedy recovery.

France condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attacks and extended its condolences to the relatives of the victims and its wishes for recovery to the injured as it stood with the people of Pakistan in this ordeal.

Iranian President Syed Ebrahim Raisi said this blind act again showed that the terrorists, with their ignorance and distance from the merciful teachings of Islam, have no other goal than to create division among Muslims.

Raisi extended sympathy with Pakistanis, saying Tehran was resolutely ready to cooperate with neigbhboring country to fight against any manifestations of terrorism and extremism and wanted the international community, especially the Islamic countries, to seriously react to this criminal act and prevent the repetition of such tragic events.

Iraq also condemned the deadly bombings in Pakistan. The ministry expressed its condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and its solidarity with the government of Pakistan in the face of all attempts to tamper with its security and stability, carried out by extremist and terrorist groups.

Turkiye expressed deep sorrow on dozens of deaths. Anakra said Turkiye’s people and government shared the grief of the Government and people of Pakistan.

“We condemn this heinous attack targeting a place of worship on this holy day and we wish mercy upon those who lost their lives, convey condolences to the bereaved families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those wounded in the attack,” it said.

UAE strongly denounced the two bombings and affirmed that the Gulf nation expressed its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.

Egypt also extended sympathies to Pakistan. In a statement, Cairo reiterated its firm position rejecting all forms of violence, terrorism and intimidation of citizens, stressing its full solidarity with Pakistan in confronting terrorism.

DSP among 42 killed, dozens injured in Mastung blast

