LIVE: Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan's key ceremony underway at GHQ

RAWALPINDI – Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan is being marked today on May 25 with the main ceremony being held at Pakistan Army General Headquarters (GHQ).
Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, the chief guest, laid floral wreath on the Yaadgar-e-Shuhada (martyres monument) as top officials including IGP Islamabad and chiefs of all forces pay rich tribute to the martyrs who laid their lives while protecting the motherland.
Special prayers were offered for martyrs and a guard of honour was presented in the honour of heroes who rendered their lives for the nation.
Meanwhile, families of several martyrs attended the event while Pakistan cricket captain and star player Babar Azam, along with Muhammad Rizwan, Mufti Muneebur Rehman, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad also attended the event.
The heirs of martyres have been especially invited to attend the ceremony.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 25, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|305.9
|308.15
|Euro
|EUR
|329
|332
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|380
|383.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.5
|84.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|81
|81.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.17
|770.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|225
|227.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.74
|41.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.58
|41.98
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.31
|37.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.20
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|932.58
|941.58
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.92
|63.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.8
|181.8
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.58
|26.88
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.31
|749.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.28
|78.98
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.91
|27.21
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.76
|321.26
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.37
|8.52
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs184,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,950.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Karachi
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Islamabad
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Peshawar
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Quetta
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Sialkot
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Attock
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Gujranwala
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Jehlum
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Multan
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Gujrat
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Nawabshah
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Chakwal
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Hyderabad
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Nowshehra
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Sargodha
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Faisalabad
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
|Mirpur
|PKR 237,000
|PKR 2,517
