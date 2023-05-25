LIVE: Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan's key ceremony underway at GHQ

RAWALPINDI – Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan is being marked today on May 25 with the main ceremony being held at Pakistan Army General Headquarters (GHQ).

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, the chief guest, laid floral wreath on the Yaadgar-e-Shuhada (martyres monument) as top officials including IGP Islamabad and chiefs of all forces pay rich tribute to the martyrs who laid their lives while protecting the motherland.

Special prayers were offered for martyrs and a guard of honour was presented in the honour of heroes who rendered their lives for the nation.

Meanwhile, families of several martyrs attended the event while Pakistan cricket captain and star player Babar Azam, along with Muhammad Rizwan, Mufti Muneebur Rehman, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad also attended the event.

The heirs of martyres have been especially invited to attend the ceremony.