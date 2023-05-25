Inside Komal Rizvi's exotic honeymoon destination

Pakistani actress, singer, and host, Komal Rizvi, is living the best life. After announcing her intimate wedding with Silicon Valley-based business tycoon, S. Uppal, Rizvi has been enjoying the matrimonial bliss. Keeping her fans updated about her little adventures and date nights, the Lahore Se Aagey star shared a series of Instagram posts with scintillating pictures from her honeymoon at an exotic destination.

"Take me to the ocean... And let myself be free!" the singer captioned a small clip of herself giving her fans a glimpse into her hotel and its breathtaking view.

"Alooohaaaaaaaaaa!" said Rizvi posing with her husband.

Sharing "Invaluable moments" from her honeymoon, the actress set goals for all the newly weds.

Posing in front of a scenic view of the sunset and Hawaii beach, Rizvi said, "No. I am not standing in front of a painting, this is just another Hwaain sunset!"

On the work front, Rizvi debuted as a singer with the song Bauji Bauji Bhangra Sade Naal Paoji. She then ventured into the drama industry with Hawaain in 1997, Lehrein Kabhi Kabhi, Teesra Peher, and Samandar Hai Darmiyan. She was recently seen in Tanaa Banaa and Yun Tu Hai Pyar Bohut.

Apart from her successful career, Rizvi also hosted popular shows including Karachi Nights With Komal and Mornings With Komal. She is also an entrepreneur with her skincare line TrulyKomal.