Irfan Qadir made Prime Minister’s aide on accountability

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appointed Irfan Qadir, former Attorney General for Pakistan and senior lawyer, as special assistant to the PM on accountability.

A notification issued by the Cabinet division said the legal expert will look after the affairs pertaining to accountability. It said Irfan Qadir will have the status of the minister of state.

The former Lahore High Court judge and ex-Law Minister will assume the additional charge from today Thursday. He previously worked as a PM’s aide but decided to step down from his role after he appeared before the Supreme Court as the counsel for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Qadir’s appointment to the coveted role will help the incumbent government in cases pending before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Imran.