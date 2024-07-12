'Justice for Sania Zehra' trending as man is accused of murdering pregnant wife in Multan

Search

Web Desk
08:44 PM | 12 Jul, 2024
Sania Zehra
Source: File photo

In a harrowing incident in Multan, a 20-year-old woman, Sania Zehra, was allegedly raped, tortured, and murdered by her husband, Ali Raza.

An Instagram page with the username @justiceforsaniazehra shared details of the alleged murder. The post stated: “Sania was a victim of domestic violence. Her husband choked her first and later hanged her to make it look like a suicide case. He’s still not arrested. He killed her because she refused to ask her dad for money and property.”

The post further mentioned that Sania, a mother of two, was pregnant with her third child and alleged that she was raped and murdered. Her family was not informed until two days after her death.

Sania's father insisted that she was murdered, saying: “All the glasses and mirrors in the room were broken. The person who commits suicide does not break things. They just kill themselves. For suicide, it is necessary that one’s feet do not touch the ground. My daughter had been hanging for fourteen-plus hours. I address the Multan authorities. If the murderer is not arrested by June 13th, I will create havoc in Multan, and the police will be responsible for it.”

Further details revealed that Raza had slashed her tongue and broken her teeth before torturing her to death. The house they lived in belonged to Sania, but her husband would blackmail her to sell the property and give him the money. Additionally, Ali Raza had lied about his first marriage and had two daughters from that marriage, with his ID card falsely stating he was single.

The public has been left shocked by the violent incident. One user commented, “She was only 20 and still had two kids with the third on the way. This shows how little regard he had for her health.”

Another wrote, “This is absolutely horrendous. How is he still not arrested? I am ashamed to be called Pakistani.”

Another noted, “This is the value of women in Pakistani society. A pregnant woman is not only killed; first she is tortured, then raped, then murdered, and then hanged to make it seem like suicide.”

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

