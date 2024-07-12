Pakistan beat West Indies by 20 runs to reach World Championship of Legends final 

Pakistan Champions reached the final of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2024 as they defeated the West Indies Champions by 20 runs in the first semi-final at the County Ground in Northampton on Friday.

Chasing a daunting total of 199 runs, West Indies fell short by 20 runs and were bowled out for 178 runs in the last over.

Earlier, Pakistan Champions posted 198 runs on the board, thanks to the captain’s knock of 65 runs while Aamer Yamin and Sohail Tanvir contributed later in the innings.

After being asked to bat first, Pakistan faced a challenging start, losing Sharjeel Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, and Shoaib Malik early without scoring valuable runs.

The West Indies bowlers took advantage of the swinging conditions under the cloudy skies, but a crucial 77-run partnership between captain Younis Khan and Kamran Akmal steadied the Pakistan innings.

Both batsmen were set at the crease until Akmal fell after scoring 46 runs off 31 balls, hitting eight fours. Following his dismissal, Pakistan lost Shahid Afridi (1) and Misbah-ul-Haq (0) in quick succession.

Younis Khan was eventually dismissed by Fidel Edwards after scoring 65 runs. However, Pakistan continued to build their total, thanks to a 61-run partnership between Aamer Yamin and Sohail Tanvir down the order.

Yamin scored 37 runs off 17 balls, while Tanvir contributed 33 runs off 17 deliveries.

For the West Indies, Fidel Edwards claimed three wickets, Sulieman Benn took two, and Jerome Taylor and Dwayne Smith each picked up one wicket.

Later today, India Champions will face Australia Champions in the second semi-final at the same venue.

The final of WCL 2024 is scheduled for tomorrow at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Squads

Pakistan Champions: Kamran Akmal (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Younis Khan (c), Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Misbah-ul-Haq, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Khan, Wahab Riaz, Tanvir Ahmed.

West Indies Champions: Dwayne Smith, Chadwick Walton (wk), Jonathan Carter, Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Daren Sammy (c), Rayad Emrit, Jerome Taylor, Fidel Edwards, Tino Best, Sulieman Benn.