Copper Price in Pakistan – Copper Rates Today – 9 February 2026

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s metal market is buzzing as copper prices continue to climb along with other metals, and cufrent price stands at Rs5,500 per kg. The sharp rise turned ordinary copper into one of the most talked-about commodities of 2026.

The latest Tamba rate in Pakistan reflects unprecedented momentum driven by both global and domestic forces. Rates apply to high-quality copper scrap, while newly refined copper is trading even higher in major cities.

Copper Rate Date Rs5,500-5550 09 Feb 2026

The sudden spike is no coincidence. International copper prices have smashed records, at times crossing $13,000 per ton on global exchanges.

With gold and silver becoming increasingly unaffordable for average investors, money is rapidly flowing into industrial metals. Copper has emerged as the new favorite, offering strong returns and steady demand.

Pakistan’s copper prices are tightly linked to the London Metal Exchange (LME) and fluctuations in the Pakistani Rupee (PKR). Since early last year, copper has recorded nearly 50% gains in some markets, dramatically increasing the value of scrap materials.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

While copper steals the spotlight, silver prices are also holding strong: