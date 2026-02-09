Man arrested for attempting to rape two-year-old girl in Mian Channu

MIAN CHANNU – Police have arrested a man for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a two-year-old girl in an area of Mian Channu.

Police said the suspect identified as Kashif lured the innocent child into a secluded area, where he tried to carry out his heinous act. The child’s cries and distress were heard by nearby individuals, prompting immediate action.

Upon receiving the call, the police swiftly responded and apprehended the accused. The victim has been rushed to a local hospital for medical examination, where a thorough check-up was conducted to assess her physical condition.

The police have registered a case under serious criminal charges based on a complaint filed by the child’s father.

An investigation has been launched, and law enforcement officials have assured that the culprit will face the full extent of the law.

Mian Channu Police have reiterated their commitment to child protection, emphasizing their “zero tolerance” policy toward such crimes.

Authorities have urged parents to be vigilant and closely monitor their children’s movements, advising immediate contact with the police helpline, 15, in case of any suspicious activity.