Update on Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup Match as ICC proposes “deal to end standoff”

LAHORE – High-stakes talks between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), International Cricket Council (ICC), and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) concluded in Lahore with insiders hinting at a major breakthrough within 24 hours.

The negotiations come in the wake of Pakistan’s controversial decision to boycott its T20 World Cup clash against India, sending shockwaves through the cricketing world. The marathon session, lasting over five hours at PCB headquarters, focused on Bangladesh’s grievances over what it perceives as unfair treatment.

The top cricket body responded positively to BCB’s concerns, drafting a potential formula to settle the dispute.

During talks, proposals were exchanged between the ICC and BCB, with Pakistan playing a pivotal mediating role. ICC Deputy Chairman Imran Khawaja has departed to seek final approval for the recommendations, while BCB President Aminul Islam returned home to brief his government on the latest developments.

According to sources, once an agreement is reached, ICC and BCB are expected to resume contact later today, bringing hope of resolution to tense relations. Meanwhile, the PCB is set to consult the Pakistani government on the boycott issue.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is slated to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to determine Pakistan’s official stance on the India fixture, with the ultimate decision resting in the hands of the prime minister. Cricket fans around the globe are watching closely, as the outcome could reshape the T20 World Cup landscape.